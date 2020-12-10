David Hasselhoff Makes Heavy Metal Debut with “Through the Night”

Admit it: you’ve been dying to know more about David Hasselhoff doing metal.

The TV icon teamed up with two-man metal band Cuestack for the song “Through the Night.”

While the song and video for “Through the Night” were recorded back in 2019, you can finally check out the official final project on streaming services and on Youtube.

Do you think Hasselhoff has the chops to work in metal? Is there a TV star you think could do music?