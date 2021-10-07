Dean DeLeo Loves Playing With Brother

Dean DeLeo says playing in Stone Temple Pilots with his brother is “extraordinary.”

In a new interview, the guitarist said he and bassist Robert DeLeo, have managed to avoid the dramatic fights that have plagued other musician brothers, like Ray and Dave Davies of The Kinks or Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis.

DeLeo said, “Things have been pretty good. Look, man, being in a band with my brother is extraordinary. I’m a firm believer that you’re only as good as those around you. And Robert is extraordinary, man, and it’s amazing to be in a band with him and what he brings to the table. And it really does strengthen our relationship throughout this whole creative process. But you hear stories, man. How about the stories, I don’t know the validity of it, but the Davies brothers? I heard there was actually punches thrown, man.”

