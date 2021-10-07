News

Suicidal Tendencies’ Instagram Disabled Over Name

Suicidal Tendencies is back in control of their Instagram.

The band was recently locked out due to their name.

The “band posted on the account today saying, “So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last three weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with ‘us’, but everything to do with our name 🙂 This isn’t the first time we’ve been flagged but hopefully, it will be the last.”

Have you ever been kicked off social media? For what?

