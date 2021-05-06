Death Cab Releasing Live Album

Death Cab for Cutie is releasing a live album.

“Live At The Showbox” was recorded over three nights at the iconic Seattle venue in February of last year, right before the pandemic hit.

The 17-track album will be available as a one-day-only release on Bandcamp on May 7th, with a wider release later this year.

The band released a social media statement saying, “2020 didn’t quite turn out as we had planned, but happily those three magical nights last February did, and we’re glad to say that we had them recorded.”

