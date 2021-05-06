Weiland Death Subject of TV Show

Scott Weiland’s death is going to be investigated in a new episode of the Reelz show, “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…”

The Stone Temple Pilots singer passed away in 2015 and the death was later ruled a drug overdose.

The Examiner’s Report lists drug toxicity as the cause of death but forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter believes Weiland’s drug use doesn’t present the full picture.

Scott Weiland death to be investigated in new ‘Autopsy’ episode: https://t.co/xCf8sPjUVL — Loudwire (@Loudwire) May 6, 2021

The episode will air this Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Who is the most talented musician who died from drugs?