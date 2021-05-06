Boner Fight for May 6th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HE DIDN’T MEAN THE COOKIE

After a tweet from South Carolina’s Tim Scott about racism, Texas’s democratic party leader Gary O’Connor called Tim Scott an “oreo.” Gary O’Conner has since apologized, and resigned.

via Bet

Boner Candidate #2: MAKE HIM PAY FOR BEING HONEST

A resolution planned for TJ Osborne of the band Brothers Osborne was blocked by Tennessee’s House of Representatives. TJ Osborne was the first openly gay country music star in Tennessee. Co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. John Ray Clemmons claimed that someone approached him afterwards to say they voted against the resolution for no other reason then TJ Osborne’s sexuality.

via KUTV