Welcome to the Black Parade’ Voted Greatest My Chemical Romance Song of all time

My Chemical Romance has several legendary songs, but a recent survey determined which ones fans love the best.

Coming in at Number 1 was “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

Rounding out the top five are “Helena,” “I’m Not Okay,” “Famous Last Words,” and “Mama.”

Welcome To The Black Parade is voted the greatest My Chemical Romance song of all time https://t.co/2kirV2Ssyu — metalhammer (@MetalHammer) May 5, 2021

Are you surprised “Welcome to the Black Parade” came in at number 1? What other songs should have made the list?