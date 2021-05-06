Rise Against Release New Track

Rise Against have released their latest track from their upcoming album.

“The Numbers” sounds like a classic Rise Against song, with pounding drums, strong guitar riffs, and a social message.

For the video, the band worked with Indecline, a group of artists, activists, photographers, graffiti artists and more.

“The Numbers” comes from Rise Against’s new album, Nowhere Generation, out June 4.

What do you think of the new music you’ve been hearing from Rise Against? What is your favorite Rise Against song?