Ram Truck Brand Teams with Foo Fighters

Ram Truck brand has teamed up with Foo Fighters for a new advertising campaign.

Frontman Dave Grohl narrates two commercials, “Rock Star” and “Overtime” and will be featured driving his Ram 1500 in commercials.

The original Ram van that Foo Fighters used for touring can be seen in the upcoming What Drives Us documentary, directed by Grohl.

Songs for Screens: How Foo Fighters' Ram Trucks Commercial Came to Be https://t.co/wmq9Vejl9j — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2021

As the Foos’ “Making a Fire” plays, the commercials will shine a spotlight on everyday heroes.

What kind of vehicle do you drive? Have you ever owned or driven a Ram truck? What do you think of Foo Fighters’ latest album?