Andrew W.K. Releases New Song, Announces Album

Party rocker Andrew W.K. has released a new song and has announced a new album and tour.
Thursday, Andrew W.K. released the industrial rock-sounding “I’m in Heaven” along with its video.
This comes with news of his new album God is Partying out on September 10.
The album release will coincide with a U.S. tour kicking off in Los Angeles.
Are you a big fan of Andrew W.K.? What do you think of the darker stuff he’s released this year?
