Coldplay Premiering Song with Link-Up to Space Station

Coldplay will be premiering their new song, “Higher Power” somewhere REALLY high.

The band will be premiering the full song with a link up to the International Space Station.

The "extraterrestrial transmission" of @Coldplay's new single will take place on Fridayhttps://t.co/7qFMrpkOQR — NME (@NME) May 5, 2021

The band has said that the song will be getting its first play on an “extraterrestrial transmission” to French astronaut Thomas Prequet.

You can check out the song’s transmission May 7 on Coldplay’s Youtube channel.

Ah copy that, @coldplay, we have acquisition of signal. Standing by…🛰️ https://t.co/fuudTgSD1J — ESA (@esa) May 5, 2021

Are you looking forward to new music from Coldplay? What do you think their new album will sound like?