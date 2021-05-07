Declassified Kurt Cobain Files Reveal Shocking Claim

A private investigator who looked into the death of Kurt Cobain believes the Nirvana frontman didn’t intentionally take his own life — and his “suicide note” was actually a “retirement letter to Cobain’s fans.”

The startling revelation is part of newly-declassified FBI files on Cobain, who was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted shotgun wound in April 1994. Included in the files are a number of conspiracy theories surrounding the death, including one from Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy-turned-private investigator Tom Grant. His investigation found “a number of inconsistencies, including questions about the alleged suicide note,” the paperwork reveals. Grant concluded the sheriff’s suicide ruling was “a rush to judgment.”

For decades, the FBI kept a file on conspiracy theories about Kurt Cobain's death. Here's what's in the newly released documents. https://t.co/YSVc2Hkqkf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 7, 2021

The 10-page report also includes a 2007 letter from an unidentified person that reads, “The police who took up the case were never very serious in investigating it as a murder but from the beginning insisted on it being a suicide.” The writer goes on to say, “The killer is still out there.”

