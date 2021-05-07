Pearl Jam Releases 186 Concert Bootlegs To Streaming Services

Pearl Jam just dropped a massive trove of live recordings online.

The band has released a whopping 186 concerts – including over 5,000 songs – to streaming services including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.

The band is also releasing an online archive called ‘Deep’ with even more live material along with a Custom Setlist Generator.

Introducing… the new DEEP microsite! An interactive experience featuring official bootleg recordings from nearly 200 live Pearl Jam shows: https://t.co/sIa9LMLwmf pic.twitter.com/qDAocyM7j2 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) May 7, 2021

What are some of your favorite live albums? Ever attend a show that got officially released as a live album?