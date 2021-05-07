News

Pearl Jam Releases 186 Concert Bootlegs To Streaming Services

Pearl Jam just dropped a massive trove of live recordings online.

The band has released a whopping 186 concerts – including over 5,000 songs – to streaming services including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.

The band is also releasing an online archive called ‘Deep’ with even more live material along with a Custom Setlist Generator.

What are some of your favorite live albums? Ever attend a show that got officially released as a live album?

