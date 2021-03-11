Deftones Now Make a ‘White Pony’ Tequila

First, they conquered beer- now Deftones are looking to market their own TEQUILA!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album White Pony, Deftones are releasing a special edition tequila.

The limited-edition drink was made in collaboration with Abre Ojos Tequila.

Deftones Make a White Pony-Themed Tequila Now https://t.co/mSkC357Wzk — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) March 11, 2021

When they say limited edition, they mean limited-only 2,880 bottles will be available for purchase starting March 15.

\Would you try this White Pony tequila? Have you tried Deftones’ beer?