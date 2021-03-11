Boner Fight for March 11, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: THE TEACHER MADE ME DO IT

A 13 year old student was bullied by his teacher, who as a punishment made him clean out the toilet with his bare hands. via The Root

Boner Candidate #2: IF MASKS ARE SO GREAT WHY DIDN’T WE NEED THEM DURING THE AIDS CRISIS?

Arizona State Rep. Joseph Chaplik stated that masks are not that effective and if they were we would have been using them during the HIV epidemic. via Snopes