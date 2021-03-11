Geek News on the Radio for March 11, 2021

New Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Replacing Bob Iger: “I Do Understand the Gravity”
Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of Disney and Bob Chapek has been named as his replacement. “I’ve never been more excited — maybe that’s to be expected — but I do understand the gravity of trying to fill this gentleman’s shoes, but I’m ready for it and look forward to some great years ahead” via Hollywood Reporter
Duck Tales will Live on in Podcast form
Disney has announced that Duck Tales will come back as a Parody Podcast. This Duckburg Life will be hosted by Huey the Duck and will follow the rhythmic style of Ira Glass. via AV CLUB
Powerpuff Girls Live Action has been cast
Chloe Bennet from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dove Cameron from Descendants and Broadway’s Yana Perrault have been cast as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. via TV Line
Cocaine Bear story is now being made into a Movie
Elizabeth Banks has focused her next film about the bear who ate an entire bag of cocaine that it found in the woods. via Rolling Stone
