Sean Means Movie Review for March 11, 2021

Cherry – PTSD/Heroin drama – Megaplex theaters, AppleTV+ – 2 stars
An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt. via IMDB
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor
Long Weekend – offbeat romantic comedy – theaters – 3 stars
A down-on-his-luck struggling writer, meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at the right time. via IMDB
Director: Stephen Basilone
Starring: Stephen Basilone, Jess Jacobs, Finn Wittrock
The Father – Anthony Hopkins dementia drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. via IMDB
Director: Florian Zeller
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss
