Boner of the Day for March 11th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THE TEACHER MADE ME DO IT

A 13 year old student was bullied by his teacher, who as a punishment made him clean out the toilet with his bare hands. via The Root

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS ONE OF THOSE JACKASSES

Idaho resident Paul Russel used to believe that COVID-19 would disappear after the election, that was until he ended up in the hospital with long term COVID. via Yahoo

Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER GREAT STORY FROM LAUREN

Lauren Boebert made a speech today on the house floor stating that she carries a gun because a man was beaten outside her restaurant, but local authorities disputed this saying that the man died of a drug overdose. via Yahoo News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: DANK GUMMIES

Florida man almost hit a gas pump, when to police arrived after the attendant called, instead of handing the cops his id he handed them his THC infused gummies. via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #2: IF MASKS ARE SO GREAT WHY DIDN’T WE NEED THEM DURING THE AIDS CRISIS?

Arizona State Rep. Joseph Chaplik stated that masks are not that effective and if they were we would have been using them during the HIV epidemic. via Snopes

Boner Candidate #3: BRING MY CAR AROUND, LIKE A GOOD FELLOW

Tegna CEO Dave Lougee, mistakenly asked one of his Board memebers, who is black, for a valet. via Yahoo News