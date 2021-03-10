Boner Fight for March 10th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I’M AN EXCELLENT DRIVER.
A Utah man was sentenced to over a year in prison for posting a video depicting himself driving recklessly on I-15, including passing 13 cars in 20 seconds.
Boner Candidate #2: DANCIN’ AND STORMIN’.
Two officers last spring danced with the organizer of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest to show their support. The the organizer of the protest remembered them as a near-perfect example of police support. Despite preforming the electric slide, both two officers were photographed inside the capital during the January 6th riots. Both officers were arrested.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.