Mike Shinoda Shares New Video for “Happy Endings”

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park has just shared the music video for his latest single, “Happy Endings.”

The video has a very ’90s vibe about it, with some of its artwork actually drawn by Shinoda himself.

The song and video feature Iann Dior and Upsahl on vocals.

You can check out the video now on Shinoda’s Youtube channel.

What do you think of Mike Shinoda’s solo music? Do you prefer his work with Linkin Park?

