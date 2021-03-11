“Times Like These” Almost Broke Up Foo Fighters

“Times Like These” may be a favorite for Foo Fighters fans, but the song actually almost broke the band up!

Talking with Apple Music, the band revealed that they were going through a rough patch while working on the song.

Guitarist Chris Shiflett revealed that the band had a huge argument the first time they were rehearsing the song and he thought the band was on the brink of a breakup.

Foo Fighters recount the "shitty time" of recording "Times Like These" https://t.co/gxH5rOyDOa — Exclaim! (@exclaimdotca) March 11, 2021

“And it was actually there that we all got in a huge argument, and it was maybe the closest the band actually ever really did come to breaking up but then didn’t,” said Shiflett.

What band breakup are you sad about? What Foo Fighters song do you love most?