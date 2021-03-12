Boners

Boner of the Day for March 12th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: JOHN STEWART WAS RIGHT TUCKER.

Tucker Carlson, a man known for justifying the worst opinions, spent a segment on Fox News mocking the women in the military. Tucker even went as far to say: “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.” He’s been facing backlash from senior members of the military, including some from the pentagon.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS GETTIN’ THE SEATS RE-DID

Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver who was using a camping chair in place of the driver’s seat behind the wheel.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: ONE GOOD THING CAME OF THIS… NO BANJO IN THE BAND.

Winston Marshall, from ‘Mumford & Sons’ has been heavily criticized for supporting a book from Andy Ngo. Andy Ngo, is a far-right wing writer whose book can be described with it’s title: “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” Winston Marshall is taking some time away from the band now.

via Yahoo News

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: I NEEDED A FIX

$150,000 was stolen from a Pennsylvania church by it’s treasurer. He allegedly used the money to fuel his porn addiction.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THEY ARE ALWAYS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE CLASS.

A conversation between two Georgetown Law Professors about a black student resulted in one of them being fired, and the other being put on leave due to their blatant racism.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #3: WE DON’T WANT TO SEE THIS.

A staff member caring for minors in a behavioral health center, showed some of the minors naked pictures of her husband. She also touched some of the minors inappropriately.

via KUTV News

