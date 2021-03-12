Boner Fight for March 12th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: JOHN STEWART WAS RIGHT TUCKER.
Tucker Carlson, a man known for justifying the worst opinions, spent a segment on Fox News mocking the women in the military. Tucker even went as far to say: “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.” He’s been facing backlash from senior members of the military, including some from the pentagon.
Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T WANT TO SEE THIS.
A staff member caring for minors in a behavioral health center, showed some of the minors naked pictures of her husband. She also touched some of the minors inappropriately.
