Rob Zombie wants to become a Minimalist

After juggling successful music and film-making careers for years, Rob Zombie could have anything he wants. But he doesn’t want anything.
The 56-year-old says he’s “over” material objects — and he’d love to ditch everything he owns to take a minimalist approach to life. “I don’t want anything,” Zombie says. “Imagine your whole life was in a backpack. That’s the greatest feeling in the world. That’s why I love being on tour. You have your suitcase, and that’s all. After a while you go, ‘This is all I need.'”
Zombie’s new album, “The Lunar Injection,” drops today.
Would you be able to give up most of what you own to become a minimalist? What would be the most difficult thing to live without?
