5 Seconds Of Summer Announce Shock Split – As It’s Revealed They Will Still Release New Music

Aussie Pop-Rock group 5 Seconds Of Summer has split from Interscope Records and Modest Management after almost a decade of representation.

The group signed to Interscope in 2019 after five years of being independent with their own Hi or Hey Record label.

The band will now be represented by Los Angeles-based, YMU Group and are planning on releasing a new album. Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings took to Twitter Live to tell fans the good news.

.@5SOS is no longer signed to Interscope and is working with new management, Billboard has learned. https://t.co/W5zOfTFom0 — billboard (@billboard) March 11, 2021

They also thanked fans for their support after a decade of music and posted a before and after picture of the group. ‘Whether you’re a new fan or have been with us since the beginning, thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us,’ the group posted on their official page.

What is your favorite 5 Seconds of Summer song? A lot of people are making big changes in their life, what big change are you making?