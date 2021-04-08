Dexter Holland Jokes That He Insists His Bandmates Call Him “Dr. Dexter”

In case you didn’t know this: The Offspring’s Dexter Holland is a Doctor. Really!
Holland got a Ph.D. in molecular biology in 2017 and jokes in an interview that, “I insist that my band members call me Dr. Dexter!”
Guitarist Noodles chimed in, saying, “It’s a huge pain in the ass. I mean, first of all, lead singer disease, and then you go and give him a Ph.D., come on!”
Holland joked, “It’s true, whenever I don’t agree with them on something I just ask “who has the doctorate here, oh, right it’s just me…”
