Boners

Boner Fight for April 8th, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: BY ALL MEANS, LET’S LET ANYONE CARRY THESE EVERYWHERE

Iron County’s second shooting injury in two days occurred at the shooting range where a man accidently fired a shot into the back of his friend who was in front of him at the time.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #2: SHUT UP, BURGESS

During Burgess Owens’s trip the southern border, Burgess used the opportunity to fear monger everyone he could. During his monologue he said: “They are coming to your neighborhoods, not knowing the language, not knowing the culture, and there is a cartel influence along the way.”

via The Salt Lake Tribune

