Did You Know Scott Weiland Sang On ‘White Pony’?

Here’s something you might not know – the late Scott Weiland made an uncredited appearance on Deftones’ classic album White Pony.

Chino Moreno recalled meeting the Stone Temple Pilots singer in Burbank and playing him some rough demos. Weiland comes up with vocal parts that ended up making the final album.

Moreno says they didn’t promote the cameo at all, calling it “a little Easter Egg”. Weiland would die in 2015 of a drug overdose.

White Pony marks its 20th anniversary this year. Deftones also dropped their brand new album Ohms this week.

