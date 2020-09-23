Boner Fight for September 23rd, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: LET’S SEE HER REJECT THIS
A California man has been found guilty of putting his semen in a colleague’s water bottle and on her workspace after she rejected his advances. Stevens Millancastro, 30, was convicted Monday on assault and battery charges stemming from his attempts to retaliate against the woman in La Palma between November 2016 and January 2017, the Mercury News reported. Prosecutors allege that Millancastro was obsessed with his co-worker, asked her out on a date, and then began to incessantly stare at her after she turned him down. The woman asked her boss to tell him to cut it out, but when that didn’t stop him, she filed a complaint with the HR department, prosecutors said. Read More
BONER CANDIDATE #2: HE WAS JUST A LITTLE BOY; A KID OUT THERE TRYING TO HELP
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi defended 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as both a “little boy” and “this kid” during an appearance on Fox’s Hannity, clearly trying to evoke sympathy for the suspect charged with two murders another during a violent night in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month. Rittenhouse has become something of a conservative cause célèbre after his alleged crimes were caught on viral video last month. Last month, during Kenosha’s protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse, armed with a military-style rifle, posted himself outside a business to purportedly guard it from possible looting and provide medical aid as needed to protestors. During a chaotic, violent incident that night, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and wounded another, and then calmly walked past police lines and went home for the night. He was arrested the next day. Read More
