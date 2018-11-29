Early Linkin Park Video Surfaces

Some recently unearthed video footage captures one of the very first live performances by Linkin Park. The video comes from an October 2000 concert in Phoenix, Arizona – two months before the release of Linkin Park’s debut album Hybrid Theory. Young versions of Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda growl their way through some of the band’s early hits like “In The End”, “One Step Closer” and “Papercut”, for a crowd of fewer than 200 people.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.