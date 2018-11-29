Another Update On The New Slipknot Album

We’re finally getting some more concrete details about one of the most-anticipated rock albums of 2019. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor confirmed this week that Slipknot will be heading into the studio in January to record, and that the album will be out “middle of 2019”.

Slipknot surprised fans earlier this month by releasing the new single “All Out Life”, which shattered the band’s previous record for Youtube views.

