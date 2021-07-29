Eddie Vedder’s Daughter Olivia Sings on New Song Written by Her Dad

Eddie Vedder’s daughter Olivia may just be 17, but she’s already singing her “old man’s” songs.

Olivia makes her singing debut on the song “My Father’s Daughter,” written BY her father and musician Glen Hansard.

Parts of the song are already heard in the trailer for Sean Penn’s upcoming film ‘Flag Day’ and can be heard on the soundtrack too.

‘Flag Day’ and its soundtrack featuring “My Father’s Daughter” will both be released on August 20.

Olivia sings the emotional track 'My Father's Daughter'https://t.co/5C4Y5U55GX — NME (@NME) July 29, 2021

What do you think of what you have heard of Olivia Vedder’s singing? Do you think all rock stars just naturally have talented children?