Corey Taylor Thinks New Slipknot Album Will “F**king Freak People Out”

Corey Taylor is really building up Slipknot’s next album.

Talking with ‘Metal Hammer,’ Taylor said the upcoming album would be “an expansion of where we were at on We Are Not Your Kind.’”

Taylor added, “There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna f**king freak people out.”

Taylor is excited to continue working on the project, saying, “It’s got the heavy… There’s so many different elements on this one, man, that let’s just say I’m really

excited to get the vocals on it.”

Corey Taylor Has Lyrics for Next Slipknot Album Written, But Hasn’t Recorded Them Yet https://t.co/Iq0CZclKop — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) July 29, 2021

Do you think Slipknot’s next album will be one of their best? How would you rank your favorite Slipknot albums?