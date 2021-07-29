Foo Fighters Kick Off Summer Tour With ZZ Top Tribute, Bee Gees Classics

Foo Fighters finally got to kick off their summer tour on Wednesday night in Cincinnati and included some tributes to music legends.

Along with doing some Bee Gees (or Dee Gees, even) tracks, the band also found a way to pay tribute to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins wore a “R.I.P. Dusty” shirt for the show and even did a quick medley of ZZ Top songs during the set.

Wednesday’s show was one of the first for Cincinnati in the past year and a half.

