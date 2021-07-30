Boner of the Day for July 30th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I WAS DEFENDING MY CATS

Against all odds, a cat in Michigan survived being shot through the neck after a woman attempted to kill the neighborhood animal claiming that it was dangerous, and infected with rabies.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: PUT YOUR HAND IN THERE YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE

A man visiting a zoo nearly lost his hand after putting it through the protective mesh separating everyone from the jaguars.

via News 4 Jax

Boner Candidate #3: NOT SATISFIED WITH BEING A JERK IN HIS OWN STATE, DESANTIS BRINGS HIS UNINFORMED, LOUTISH BEHAVIOR TO UTAH

Florida Governor, Ron Desantis is famously against masks and vaccinations like the rest of his colleges. He’s bringing this sentiment to Utah by creating anti-mask echo chambers which further prevent anyone from protecting themselves or anyone else from a virus that’s killed hundreds of thousands.

via ABC News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SEEMS THIS HAS BECOME THE OLYMPICS OF RACISM

Germany’s director of the Olympics cycling program was sent home as the consequence of shouting a racial slur during a time trial. This is a day after a Greek commentator made racially charged comments against South Korea.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE JUST HERE TO ASKS QUESTIONS

Both Matt Gaetz and Majorie Taylor Greene arrived unannounced to the jail of several capitol rioters to question them claiming that the DC authorities are hiding something.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: WE DIDN’T COME UP WITH ANY LEADS, BUT WE GOT TO KNOW THE DANCERS

an undercover operation at the Gold Club in Ybor City from 2020 is being investigated after it reportedly featured exotic dancers, booze and lap dances costing $421.

via Fox News