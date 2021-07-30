Boner Fight for July 30th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I WAS DEFENDING MY CATS

Against all odds, a cat in Michigan survived being shot through the neck after a woman attempted to kill the neighborhood animal claiming that it was dangerous, and infected with rabies.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE JUST HERE TO ASKS QUESTIONS

Both Matt Gaetz and Majorie Taylor Greene arrived unannounced to the jail of several capitol rioters to question them claiming that the DC authorities are hiding something.

via Yahoo News