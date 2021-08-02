Boner of the Day for August 02, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S IT WE QUIT
5 shuttle bus drives at Zion’s National Park have quit after receiving a large amount of verbal abuse over the on board mask mandate. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS SELF DEFENSE
A Washington man shoots his refrigerator after thinking a can of soda that had fallen out of it was someone shooting. via KIMA
Boner Candidate #3: AH COME ON. NANCY CAN TAKE A GOOD KNOCK ON THE NOGGIN
Democrats call for Kevin McCarthy to apologize or retire after he says it would be hard to hit Nancy Pelosi with a gavel if he takes over as Speaker. via Washington Post
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SHOULD WE REALLY HAVE TO BE TELLING PEOPLE THIS?
Weber County Sherriff’s department is seeing an increase in people hammocking from Electrical Towers and are issues a warning against doing it. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: YEAH…I WAS DOING SOME HOME SURGERY
Van Ryswyk was arrested for doing at home castration’s, pleads no contest to felony charges. via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #3: I’M A GOOD MOTHER
Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel, was arrested for breaking and entering an bringing her 7 month old son with her to a break in. via WRAL
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.