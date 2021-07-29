Smashing Pumpkins Give Update on “Sprawling” New Album

Smashing Pumpkins have given a status report of their follow-up to 1995’s ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.’

“We’re about halfway through working on another big album, which is, basically, I guess, a sequel to Mellon Collie… and Machina,” guitarist Jeff Schroeder said in an interview with Audio Ink Radio. ​“So it’s the third in a trilogy, more of a concept-based album. And this one is 33 songs.

“But Billy is working in Chicago, and I’m out here in LA, and James is in LA, so we’re ploughing through it. That’ll probably take most of the rest of the year – it’s a big, sprawling thing.”

Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin’s drum parts are done for the album.

