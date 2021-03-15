Evanescence Announce Comic Book Series

Evanescence is the latest rock band to get their own comic book – sorry, “fantasy graphic anthology series” -titled Echoes From The Void.

Each 48-page comic book will be inspired by songs from the band’s upcoming album The Bitter Truth, as well as “iconic material from throughout the band’s career.”

We are so excited to be collaborating with Heavy Metal to create our graphic anthology series. Explore the themes of The Bitter Truth (3/26) & revisit material from our history. Here's “Echoes from the Void”, the 1st of 5 editions. Pre-order now!https://t.co/5d4ZgUInm9 pic.twitter.com/UuzdsbtY9t — Evanescence (@evanescence) March 15, 2021

Frontwoman Amy Lee is closely involved with the series, which has recruited some big-time artists and writers from the comic world.

The first book will be out in June.

Have you ever read any of the many rock-themed comic books? Were any of them good?