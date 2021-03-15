Courtney Love Says She Nearly Died From Anemia Last Summer

Courtney Love says a battle with anemia left her weighing just 97 pounds and nearly dead last summer.

The Hole singer opened up about her health issues in an Instagram post, writing that she was “in indescribable pain” last August and “at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia.”

The 56-year-old Love also claimed that she was “stigmatized for being an addict” by “ill-equipped” doctors.

Courtney Love: I weighed 97 pounds and almost died from anemia this summer https://t.co/jxYnjLl4KL pic.twitter.com/a2AfjPu050 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 15, 2021

Fortunately, Love says she’s much better now and credits CBD oil for removing “ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms”.

Have you ever dealt with a doctor who didn’t seem to listen? Were they right to focus on Love’s well-known drug issues?