THE OFFSPRING Explains ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ Album Title

The Offspring recently discussed the inspiration for the title of their upcoming album, Let the Bad Times Roll.

Talking with Lou Brutus, Dexter Holland and Noodles said that the title was inspired by the condition of the world.

“We had a song two albums ago called ‘S**t Is Fucked Up’. We wrote that ’cause we thought how terrible things were in the world back then,” said Holland. “But it actually got worse. So we had to come up with a new title, ‘Let The Bad Times Roll,'”he added.

Let the Bad Times Roll is out on April 16.

Do you think this new album from The Offspring is going to be great? What Offspring song is your favorite?