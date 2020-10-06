Fender Introduces New Signature Model for Queens of the Stone Age Guitarist

If you are a Queens of the Stone Age fan and musician, Fender has you in mind. Teaming up with Queens’ guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, the brand has announced another signature model of Jazzmaster.

Described as “the lighter side of Troy Van Leeuwen,” the Copper Age gloss finish draws inspiration from car colors. Leeuwen described how he designed the guitar by saying he “tried to imagine a 1955 copper convertible Corvette with accents of Aztec Gold.”

Troy says the music of Queens of the Stone Age impacted the look of the guitar: “It’s kind of the perfect guitar for what I do in the Queens,” he says.

