The White Stripes Announce Greatest Hits Collection

Despite not being together for over a decade, The White Stripes are giving fans something to look forward to their first official greatest hits collection.

Greatest Hits is out December 4th and features 26 career-defining songs from the band. It will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Announcing #TheWhiteStripes Greatest Hits, the first official anthology of recordings from Jack & Meg White, out 12/4 via TMR & @ColumbiaRecords, available to pre-order now. Limited edition colored vinyl available exclusively from @TMRVault Package 46. https://t.co/nDjGaKH666 pic.twitter.com/xt1Wmi9SyU — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) October 6, 2020

Along with the typical CD and digital formats, there will also be a deluxe edition with three LPs and featuring B-sides and special prints. More special editions of the collection will be available in the future to benefit independent record stores.

