Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, RATM Headline List Of Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees

Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and Rage Against The Machine headline the list of nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden are both first-time nominees, while RATM was first nominated in 2019 but have failed to make the cut.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces the Nominees for #RockHall2021 Induction

Other first-time nominees on the list include Jay-Z, Carole King, Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti, and The Go-Go’s.

The finalists will be announced in May. In the meantime, fans can make their voices heard by voting at rockhall.com through April 30th.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2021 Nominees!

