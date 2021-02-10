Dave Grohl Has A Chance To Be A Two-Time Hall Of Famer

With the Foo Fighters nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, frontman Dave Grohl has a chance to join an elite club.
Grohl could become a two-time Hall of Famer, both with the Foos and with Nirvana.
That’s something only 22 others have accomplished – including Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Rod Stewart, Lou Reed, and all four members of The Beatles.
WOW. Thank you @rockhall!!!#RockHall2021 pic.twitter.com/4vdtU1JVNh
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 10, 2021
The only three-time inductee? Eric Clapton, who has entered the Hall with the Yardbirds, Cream, and as a solo artist.
Will Foo Fighters get in on their first try? Who else should be a two-time HOFer?
