Dave Grohl Has A Chance To Be A Two-Time Hall Of Famer

With the Foo Fighters nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, frontman Dave Grohl has a chance to join an elite club.

Grohl could become a two-time Hall of Famer, both with the Foos and with Nirvana.

That’s something only 22 others have accomplished – including Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Rod Stewart, Lou Reed, and all four members of The Beatles.

The only three-time inductee? Eric Clapton, who has entered the Hall with the Yardbirds, Cream, and as a solo artist.

Will Foo Fighters get in on their first try? Who else should be a two-time HOFer?