Florida Man Uses Dead Uncle’s Bones to Make Guitar

A diehard metal fan has come up with a way to simultaneously keep jamming, catch up on lost time with his dead uncle and save cemetery space: He’s turned his dead uncle’s skeleton

into a guitar.

The Florida resident, who goes by “Prince Midnight,” says his Uncle Filip’s body was donated to a Greek college after he died in a car accident more than 20 years ago … and somehow, his bones eventually ended up in Florida, where Midnight was able to procure them. He added a guitar neck, electronics, pickups, knobs, and strings to his relative’s remains — creating what he calls the world’s first “Skele-caster.”

Yes, this is a guitar made from actual human bones https://t.co/13fzuAFZ5n — metalhammer (@MetalHammer) February 9, 2021

“Now Uncle Filip can shred for all eternity,” Prince Midnight says. “That’s how he would want it. I’m super proud of the project and how it serves to honor him, his life, and his

influence on me.”

Do you think the guitar is cool … or freaky? What’s the strangest musical instrument you’ve seen?