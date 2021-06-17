Foo Fighters Making Bee Gees Tribute Album

The Foo Fighters are going back to the disco era for their next project – an album of Bee Gees covers out next month.

The band is changing their name to ‘The Dee Gees’ for Hail Satin, a 10-track album with five Bee Gees covers and five live-in-the-studio versions of songs from the Foo Fighters’ most recent LP Medicine at Midnight.

Foo Fighters have announced their new disco alter egos, the Dee Gees, for Record Store Day. Get ready for their forthcoming debut album, Hail Satin: https://t.co/4i2VNjs1gY @FooFighters pic.twitter.com/S7aIGua9ag — Consequence (@consequence) June 17, 2021

The record will be a vinyl-only release, out July 17th for Record Store Day.

What other disco songs would you like to hear the Foo Fighters cover? Should they launch a full Dee Gees tour?