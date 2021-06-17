Foo Fighters Making Bee Gees Tribute Album

News

The Foo Fighters are going back to the disco era for their next project – an album of Bee Gees covers out next month.

The band is changing their name to ‘The Dee Gees’ for Hail Satin, a 10-track album with five Bee Gees covers and five live-in-the-studio versions of songs from the Foo Fighters’ most recent LP Medicine at Midnight.

The record will be a vinyl-only release, out July 17th for Record Store Day.

What other disco songs would you like to hear the Foo Fighters cover? Should they launch a full Dee Gees tour?

