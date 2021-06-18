Boner of the Day for June 18, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SHOULD BE SOBER WHEN YOU FLIP SOMEONE OFF

A drunk driver flipped off none other then Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank. He then crashed his car immediately in the perfect example of instant karma.

via Valley News

Boner Candidate #2: HE JUST TURNED AWAY FROM ME

Officer Michael Fanone, who risked his life to defend the U.S. capitol on January 6th, visited to speak with Rep. Andrew Clyde. Upon introducing himself, and the traumatic damage he had taken, Andrew Clyde turned away and walked off without saying a word.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T WANT TO END ANYONE’S LIFE, BUT…

William Braddock is running for office in Miami against Anna Paulina Luna, his rival. Over a phone call Braddock casually threatened to hire someone to kill her.

via Politico

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: A SLICE OF HELL

A seemingly perfect home in Colorado Springs featured the surprise of poop of all kinds in all kinds of places, broken walls and spray paint which included the words: “How do you like the s— on the carpets?”

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: RONNIE IS A DOCTOR SO HE MUST KNOW ABOUT THESE THINGS

The frustrating hypocrisy of the GOP began recently with a letter demanding that President Biden take a cognitive test. The letter was circulated by none other then Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former physician of Donald Trump during his presidency.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #3: VIET CONG… SECOND AMMENDMENT HEROS

When asked about gun control Rep. Madison Cawthorn called patriots of the U.S. the Viet Cong in admiration. He said that the people needed the power to rise up against the government. Despite working for the government himself.

via Raw Story