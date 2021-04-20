Foo Fighters Release Psychedelic Animated Video for ‘Chasing Birds’

Foo Fighters have released a new video for their song, “Chasing Birds.”

The animated video shows the band getting high in a desert and tripping out.

The band ends up in a version of hell that they have to escape, but eventually reach an oasis after fleeing.

The video is the latest visual clip in support of Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight.

What do you think of the video for “Chasing Birds?” Have you ever been in a situation like the band was in the video?