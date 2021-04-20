And The Wait Goes On…(Again)

Foo Fighters are the latest in the ever-growing list of bands to push their tour dates back for yet another year.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the band announced that their previously rescheduled European 2020 tour, which was set to mark their 25th anniversary, will now be taking place in 2022.

Important Update on #FooFighters June European Tour Dates Tickets will remain valid for ALL rescheduled shows. For more information on your specific show, please visit the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/ITGpHeFqLs — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 19, 2021

The stops for next summer’s tour will still include Berlin, Milan, and Lisbon’s Rock in Rio Festival.

Sadly, it appears that real touring isn’t going to get underway until next year.

